ValuEngine Upgrades 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:WBAI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. 500.com has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.88.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
About 500.com
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.
