ValuEngine Upgrades 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:WBAI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. 500.com has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 500.com during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 500.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 500.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 500.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

