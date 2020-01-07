ValuEngine Upgrades PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

