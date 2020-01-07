VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.52

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and traded as high as $37.54. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 383 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

