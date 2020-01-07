VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.52

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and traded as high as $37.54. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 383 shares.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLX)
Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.
