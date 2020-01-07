Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP Sells $231,565.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. 516,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,987. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,187,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

