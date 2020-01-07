Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.63 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $1.84 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,042,624,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,542,371 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

