Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC and Poloniex. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $276,355.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00571799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,291 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

