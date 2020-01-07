Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 130,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,310. Victory Capital has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

