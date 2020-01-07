Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,854. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.