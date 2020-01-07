VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 58,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 108,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut VIVO Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

