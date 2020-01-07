Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.80 ($1.99) and last traded at A$2.88 ($2.04), with a volume of 811841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.98.

Vocus Group Company Profile (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

