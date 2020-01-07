vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,479,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

