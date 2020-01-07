Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 857,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.45. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.