Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.36

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.01757261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00059296 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,245,476 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Allbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

