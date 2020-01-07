Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €44.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.33 ($48.06).

Shares of ETR VOS traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €36.40 ($42.33). 51,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a market capitalization of $639.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.21.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

