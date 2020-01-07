wave edu coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $194,698.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,257,844 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

