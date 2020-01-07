Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,699. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,775,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 460,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

