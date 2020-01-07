WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.49. 133,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. WesBanco has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,231.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.