Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wabtec have underperformed its industry in a year, partly due to escalating operating expenses. The company's high operating expenses and the consequent deterioration in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) are quite concerning. Operating expenses skyrocketed more than 100% in the first nine months of 2019. Additionally, the deceleration in the industrial sector does not bode well for the company. However, the inclusion of GE Transportation products is helping the company grow its sales significantly. In 2019, Wabtec expects sales to have been $8.2 billion while adjusted earnings per share are estimated to have been between $4.15 and $4.20. Wabtec's efforts to reward its shareholders are appreciative too. Inclusion of Wabtec in the coveted S&P 500 index in February 2019 is another positive.”

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.58.

WAB stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $81.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.