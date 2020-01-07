WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WJAFF remained flat at $$23.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

