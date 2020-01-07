Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.30. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,627 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

