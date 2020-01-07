Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.78

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $47.31. Winpak shares last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 37,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

Comments


