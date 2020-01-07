WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.35

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as low as $28.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.30.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DES. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 364,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 78,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,195,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.