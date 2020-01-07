WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.35

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and traded as low as $28.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 436 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DES)
WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.