X-CASH Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $7,397.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00055040 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,379,154,216 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

