YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of YY stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 3,542.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 89.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 310.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,549 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.