Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $392.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.93 million to $397.24 million. Roku reported sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. 11,615,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149,075. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,727.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. Roku has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $2,926,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,775 shares of company stock valued at $40,185,375. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Roku by 208.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 51.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.