Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 133.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 701,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

