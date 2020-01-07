Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 454,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

