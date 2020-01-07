Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 458.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 779,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $91.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

