Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 424,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.