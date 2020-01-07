Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 4,205,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

