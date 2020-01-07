Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $319.64 million, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.98. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

