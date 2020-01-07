Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 736,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $5,624,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

