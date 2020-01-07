Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 650,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,107,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,218,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,740,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.