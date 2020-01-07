Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 841,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,077. American Water Works has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

