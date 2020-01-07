Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $61.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 185,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

