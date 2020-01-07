Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Waste Management also posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. 2,325,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,681. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

