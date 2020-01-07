Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $71,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,178 shares of company stock valued at $779,069 in the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

