Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACMR. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

