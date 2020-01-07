Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

