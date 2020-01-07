Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $8.70 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

