Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

