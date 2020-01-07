Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC cut shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $54.73 on Friday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

