Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

EXLS stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

