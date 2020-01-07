Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gray Television by 134.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gray Television by 30,072.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.