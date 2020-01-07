Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday.

CODX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 122,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

