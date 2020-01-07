Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 210,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

