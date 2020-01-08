-$0.03 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). HighPoint Resources posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 20,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 99.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 244.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

