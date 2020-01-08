$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 726,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

