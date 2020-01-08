$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. 78,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.