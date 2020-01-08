-$0.28 EPS Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.20). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRS. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,672. The company has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 35.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

